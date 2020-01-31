Charles Sturt is proving he's a community man to the end. He reveals to journalist Kelly Makiha why he won't accept public help to fund a cancer drug that could prolong his life.

Charles Sturt needs $80,000 to prolong his life, but he's refusing to accept any public funding help - saying he'd rather see people donate to the Child Cancer Foundation.

Sturt, a former Rotorua district councillor of 33 years, has been battling cancer since 2017, revealing publicly last year he was terminal and would stand down from local body politics.

In 2018, he told the Rotorua Daily Post the cancer started in his kidney and had gone up his spinal column - narrowly missing his spinal chord by centimetres - and into the right side of his neck before veering across to the left side of his neck and into his left shoulder.

While putting up a brave fight, Sturt is now in hospice care and has just been told his funded cancer drug that was helping to prolong his life is no longer working.

Charles Sturt when he went public with his cancer diagnosis. Photo / File

He needs to switch to another drug, Keytruda, that will prolong his life by up to three years, but that drug isn't funded. Without it, doctors say he won't make it past October.

Sturt breaks down crying while talking about his fate and how he's arranging his funeral, but says he refused to pay for the drug not only because they couldn't afford it but because he felt it would be a waste of money.

"There are no guarantees, plus I'd rather if anyone wanted to help with the cost give the money instead to the Child Cancer Foundation or someone younger who is fighting this."

Sturt, who hasn't been able to work since November, said his wife, Denise, and children had been a powerhouse of support.

He was constantly flooded with visitors, including former colleagues mayor Steve Chadwick and Trevor Maxwell as well as Māori leaders Sir Toby Curtis, Police Deputy Commissioner Wallace Haumaha and other members of his beloved former community in Ngongotahā.

"The public of Rotorua has been on this journey with me the whole way, so I just wanted to let everyone know what's happening now."

Sturt was unable to walk or drive after suffering sunburn on his feet at the end of last year that severely blistered. Given the cancer drugs he was taking, he was caught out with how susceptible he was to the sun's rays.

He's spent the past couple of months under ACC care having nurses dress his wounds daily on his lower legs and feet.

They were expected to heal in the coming weeks, something he was looking forward to so he could at least move around during his final few months.

Sturt gets emotional when he talks about his fate, but he is also grateful for the treatment he has had, starting with his GP Dr Simon Firth.

"I have had the best treatment and a lot of treatment."

As well as a councillor, Sturt is a real estate agent for Professionals McDowell and had spent many years helping the organisation raise money for the Child Cancer Foundation by holding an annual charity breakfast. As an auctioneer, Sturt played a key role in the events auctioning artwork created by sick children.

Charles Sturt as the auctioneer at the 2017 Professionals breakfast raising money for the Child Cancer Foundation. Photo / File

"If people wanted to help, I would rather money go to people who have not had much of a life ... I have had a great life, and I've been able to do things a lot of people haven't."

Still talking about the Rotorua Lake Council as "we", Sturt said he missed his work there.

"It really hurt to retire. I had so many things I wanted to make sure we did. I would love to see the opening of the new skatepark happen, but I know because it's a two to three-year project I won't be around."

Charles Sturt (right), who has championed the skate park development, with Rotorua Lakes Council sport, recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley. Photo / File

Despite being told he would be lucky to make it to October, Sturt has set himself a new goal - and that's to get the pension.

He will have a big family birthday on February 20 this year to celebrate turning 64, including having family home from Australia, but he'd love to make it to 65 next year.

Child Cancer Foundation general manager David Baker told the Rotorua Daily Post the organisation was "incredibly grateful" for Sturt's "brave call" and his legacy of support in the past.

"Charles has changed the lives of hundreds of children with cancer and their families, raising thousands of dollars ... at the most difficult time of their young lives."

Professionals McDowell Real Estate co-owner Steve Lovegrove said Sturt had "a very big heart".

He said Sturt had "always been a staunch member of the fundraising team who made sure everyone was pulling their weight."

"In his illness, he is still thinking about the community. That's the measure of the man."