Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Zespri lowers fruit returns forecast, downgrades FY23 corporate profit outlook

By
3 mins to read
Zespri's global net kiwifruit sales topped $4 billion last financial year. Photo / File

Zespri's global net kiwifruit sales topped $4 billion last financial year. Photo / File

Higher-than-estimated kiwifruit quality issue costs and ongoing challenges have squeezed some of the juice out of global marketer Zespri’s earnings and profit forecasts for this season.

Chairman Bruce Cameron has told the company’s 2800 New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business