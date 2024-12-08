Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Yellen warns US financial system still faces commercial real estate, crypto risks

Bloomberg
2 mins to read
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The United States financial system continues to face vulnerabilities from commercial real estate risk and digital assets in 2024, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says, even as cooling inflation and low unemployment bolstered the broader economy.

She signalled top US regulators on the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) have remained focused

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business