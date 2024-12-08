Yellen warns US financial system still faces commercial real estate, crypto risks

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The United States financial system continues to face vulnerabilities from commercial real estate risk and digital assets in 2024, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says, even as cooling inflation and low unemployment bolstered the broader economy.

She signalled top US regulators on the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) have remained focused on monitoring credit risk in commercial real estate and urged officials to continue to focus on Wall Street’s ability to address it.

Yellen added that the council has stepped up efforts to address emerging risks from significant technological changes including digital assets and artificial intelligence.

She said such innovations may offer potential benefits to markets, such as efficiencies, but also pose worrying risks, including those around cyber and third-party service providers.

“The council continues to call for legislation to create a comprehensive federal prudential framework for stable coin issuers and for legislation on crypto assets that addresses the risks we have identified.