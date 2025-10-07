Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Work advice: Hugging a job you no longer love?

Karla L. Miller
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

"Job hugging" isn't about a comforting embrace - it's more about hugging the way a fugitive hugs the shaddow, or a stranded climber hugs a cliff face. Photo / Getty Images

"Job hugging" isn't about a comforting embrace - it's more about hugging the way a fugitive hugs the shaddow, or a stranded climber hugs a cliff face. Photo / Getty Images

As workers cling to jobs out of fear, an expert offers tips on turning retreat into regrouping.

Four years ago, pandemic-induced labour shortages and a general rethinking of life and career goals fuelled the “Great Resignation,” when dissatisfied workers left their jobs en masse to pursue better opportunities that gave

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save