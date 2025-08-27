Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand’s gender pay gap narrows to record low 5.2%, Stats NZ reveals

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The gender pay gap in New Zealand has narrowed to a record low, according to new data from Stats NZ. Photo / NZME

The gender pay gap in New Zealand has narrowed to a record low, according to new data from Stats NZ. Photo / NZME

The gender pay gap in New Zealand has narrowed to a record low, new data shows.

The pay gap between men and women was 5.2% in the June 2025 quarter, Statistics New Zealand said.

It is a drop from 8.2% in the corresponding period last year.

Dellwyn

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save