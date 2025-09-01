“Our findings show that workers aren’t choosing one over the other – ultimately, they’re seeking roles that support both their financial security and their lifestyle needs,” Seek’s country manager Rob Clark said.

“We also know New Zealanders are under pressure from rising living costs, yet continue to place value on achieving balance in their working lives.

“By sharing this research, we hope to give workers the confidence to make informed career choices, while helping employers better understand the dynamics influencing today’s workforce,” he said.

Despite the survey showing a clear preference for work-life balance, workers would be willing to compromise on that when considering a 20% pay rise.

Thirty per cent said they would be open to working increased hours, 28% said they would take on an increased workload, while 22% said they would work onsite fulltime and 17% would take on a longer commute.

Respondents were also asked what they would consider beyond an increased pay packet: 43% said they would take increased annual leave.

“When you think about each generation, obviously, you know, the financial pinch at the moment might vary by generation, broadly speaking.

“So those who are a little younger at the start of their career, you know, will probably trade off certain things versus those who are towards the end.

“For example, baby boomers were much more about work-life balance than they were salary, but obviously, you know, the more younger generations were all about, how do I accumulate that sort of wealth, knowing that house prices are relatively high [and] cost of living is high.

“So, it very much depends on where you sit in that regard and that’s what makes it really interesting,” Clark said.

New Zealanders happy to return to the office ... for a price

Working from home arrangements have become increasingly popular over the past few years.

The survey found 80% of those who could work from home wanted to be compensated to return to the office fulltime.

More than half were willing to give up working from home for a pay rise of up to 20%.

Willingness to sacrifice remote work for money was more evident among younger workers: 91% of Gen Z were willing to return to the office fulltime for a salary increase.

Only 53% of baby boomers were willing to make this trade-off.

For those who could work from home, 20% said no sum of money would get them back in the office fulltime.

