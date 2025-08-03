Advertisement
Working-from-home: Victoria plans to enshrine WFH in law for 2 days a week

AFP
2 mins to read

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan is pushing to guarantee two remote work days per week in a new state labour law. Photo / Getty Images

The Premier of the Australian state of Victoria has announced plans to enshrine working from home in law, saying it should be “a right, not a request”.

Under Jacinta Allan’s plan, workers would be entitled to work from home at least two days per week, if the job allows.

“We’re

