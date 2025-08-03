Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan is pushing to guarantee two remote work days per week in a new state labour law. Photo / Getty Images

The Premier of the Australian state of Victoria has announced plans to enshrine working from home in law, saying it should be “a right, not a request”.

Under Jacinta Allan’s plan, workers would be entitled to work from home at least two days per week, if the job allows.

“We’re doing that because we know what the evidence tells us – workers are more productive, it saves time for families, it saves money for families,” Allan said, launching the proposed policy at the Labor Party’s state conference.

“This change will mean that any worker who can reasonably do their job from home has the right to do so for at least two days a week.”

Allan said the policy would now go out for consultation with workers, employers and unions.