Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Woolworths rejects claim Disney costume dress-up during strike is ‘Scrooge McDuck’ behaviour

John Weekes
By
2 mins to read
Scrooge McDuck has found himself at the centre of the latest First Union-Woolworths dispute. Photo / Kurinav, Creative Commons

Scrooge McDuck has found himself at the centre of the latest First Union-Woolworths dispute. Photo / Kurinav, Creative Commons

Woolworths says a Disney staff dress-up is voluntary but a union has claimed workers were told to pay for the costumes themselves.

First Union this morning said the company showed “poor taste” and tone-deafness during

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business