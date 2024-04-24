Voyager 2023 media awards
Big tech names seek meeting with Minister Judith Collins as millions in funding is set to expire

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Technology Minister Judith Collins is in demand for meetings with execs at Xero and other cloud software firms, as the expiry of funding for a key initiative looms on June 30.

Some of New Zealand’s tech industry’s biggest names have sent a letter to Technology Minister Judith Collins - in the context of millions in public funding to boost the cloud software sector being about to

