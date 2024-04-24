Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announces senior Cabinet ministers will take over the Broadcasting and Disability Issues portfolios. Video / Mark Mitchell

Two media commentators are welcoming Melissa Lee losing her role as Media and Communications Minister amid increasing speculation about what role the Government might play in addressing challenges in the media sector.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced the surprise reshuffle this afternoon, confirming Lee would be stripped of the portfolio and demoted from Cabinet. It comes after Lee struggled to front on industry issues, including the collapse of Newshub and cuts at TVNZ.

Luxon claimed the decision had been made in light of the sector’s struggles and the need for a more senior minister to tackle them.

Newsroom founder and former Newshub head of news Mark Jennings believed those in the media would have breathed a “collective sigh of relief” at the news.

“I don’t think any of us thought that she has displayed any deep understanding of the issues and challenges facing us.

“We also were, I think, suspicious that she didn’t have enough clout at the Cabinet table, even if she was on top of that portfolio, to actually do much about it.”

Jennings said he’d expected Lee to be moved on eventually but was surprised by how quickly Luxon had acted.

“I thought there [would] be a Cabinet reshuffle down the track and she’ll get shuffled on, but bang, she’s gone.”

Paul Goldsmith would take over the media portfolio with Luxon arguing it aligned with his Arts, Culture and Heritage portfolio. Goldsmith was unable to comment as he was overseas but a spokesman from his office said the minister would be meeting with officials “as soon as possible”.

Jennings considered Goldsmith a good choice.

“I think he understands the media, I think he has a good relationship with the media.

“He’ll also have the respect of his Cabinet colleagues, so when he puts something forward that is likely to help or solve some of the issues that we’re currently facing, I think it’ll be taken seriously.”

Former TVNZ head of news Bill Ralston had been unimpressed by Lee. Photo / Supplied

Former TVNZ head of news and TV3 political editor Bill Ralston said Lee hadn’t inspired confidence within the industry.

“Right from the start of the first crisis with Newshub and then with the TVNZ cuts, she just looked like a possum caught in the headlights, she didn’t know what to do.”

He referenced reports of Lee’s struggles getting a paper to Cabinet on what options the Government could explore with respect to the media industry as an example of her poor performance in the role.

Ralston felt the move made Luxon appear “strong and decisive”. He hoped Goldsmith would act quickly to relieve pressure in the sector, such as addressing the Kordia fees paid by TV broadcasters.

“It may well be that the pressure needs to go on the existing television funders out there, New Zealand On Air and people like that, to also start providing a wider range of material including news and current affairs, which they’ve always shied away from.”

Today’s reshuffle also led to Penny Simmonds being dropped as Disability Issues Minister, which Social Development Minister Louise Upston would pick up.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.