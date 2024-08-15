Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Willis celebrates while bell tolls for Hipkins - Matthew Hooton

By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis were quick to claim partial credit for the OCR cut. Photo / Mark MItchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis were quick to claim partial credit for the OCR cut. Photo / Mark MItchell

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Reserve Bank predicts per-capita GDP is now 6% lower than two years ago.
  • Finance Minister Nicola Willis faces challenges with economic recovery and long-term debt projections post-2030.
  • Economic indicators are likely to influence the results of the next election.

Matthew Hooton has more than 30 years’ experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act Parties and the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business