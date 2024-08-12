The net migration loss of New Zealand citizens in the June 2024 year comprised 24,900 migrant arrivals and 80,200 migrant departures.

For every migrant arrival of a New Zealand citizen, there were more than three migrant departures, Stats NZ said.

“Despite the recent fall, the net migration gain in the June 2024 year is the third largest net gain ever for a June year,” Stats NZ population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

There was a provisional net migration gain of 128,500 non-New Zealand citizens in the June 2024 year, driven by citizens of India, the Philippines, China and Fiji.

”Migrant arrivals of non-New Zealand citizens are down from their peak in the October 2023 year, while migrant departures of New Zealand citizens and non-New Zealand citizens are both up,” Islam said.

“The net gain of non-New Zealand citizens in the June 2024 year was 50,000 lower than the peak of 178,500 in the October 2023 year,” Islam said.

“This net gain of non-New Zealand citizens still drove the overall net migration gain in the June 2024 year, and more than offset the record net loss of New Zealand citizens.”

Migrants aged 18 to 30 years accounted for 38% (30,700) of the 80,200 migrant departures of New Zealand citizens in the June 2024 year.

“Those in their late teens and twenties have traditionally been a driver of annual net migration losses of New Zealand citizens,” Islam said.

Migrants aged 18 to 44 years made up 66% (118,900) of the 179,600 migrant arrivals of non-New Zealand citizens in the year to June.

Overall, there was a net migration gain across most age groups in the June 2024 year, including 20,000 across the main school ages (5 to 17 years old).

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.