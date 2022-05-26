Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Will this market crash drive a new generation of investors away from shares?

6 minutes to read
The Nasdaq has already fallen around 30 per cent from its peak and other markets are heading towards bear market territory. Photo / New York Stock Exchange

The Nasdaq has already fallen around 30 per cent from its peak and other markets are heading towards bear market territory. Photo / New York Stock Exchange

NZ Herald
By Tamsyn Parker

The last time sharemarkets crashed around the world, back in March 2020, they bounced back within six weeks.

But there is no sign of that happening now.

The Nasdaq market is already trading about 30

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.