Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Will Pfizer&BioNTech vaccine come too late for struggling airlines

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Singapore Airlines' increased aircraft cleaning measures. Video / Singapore Airlines
Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

Encouraging news on a vaccine has sent travel industry stocks soaring - international cruise lines, airlines and hotel shares blasted off.

In the United States the Global Jets exchange-traded fund (JETS) soared by 16.6

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.