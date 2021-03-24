Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Will my sector be next?' - BusinessNZ slams Government's move on interest deductibility

5 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her colleagues announce the Goverment's move on housing affordability on Tuesday morning in the Beehive. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

BusinessNZ has warned a removal of tax deductibility on interest payments for residential property has other sectors worried whether they will be targeted, likening it to the uncertainty created by the 2018 oil and gas

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.