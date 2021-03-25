Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Government housing changes: British tax overhaul 'nowhere near as severe as here'

5 minutes to read
Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

A landlord chief says last decade's change in Britain to axe tax deductions on rental homes' mortgage interest payments was far more lenient than the changes the New Zealand Government planned.

But Revenue Minister David

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.