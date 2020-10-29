Website of the Year

Business

Why women are lagging behind when it comes money know-how

4 minutes to read

Jane Wrightson, Retirement Commissioner, says she was disappointed to find there is still a financial knowledge gap between men and women. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Women are lagging behind men when it comes to financial knowledge and those with children or in a relationship score lower than those who are single or child-free.

Research by the Commission for Financial Capability

