Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Why we won't be celebrating record low unemployment

4 minutes to read
Fresh data is expected to show no easing of the tight labour market. Photo / NZME

Fresh data is expected to show no easing of the tight labour market. Photo / NZME

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

Unemployment data due Wednesday will probably show another record low which, in a sign of the inflationary times, will be largely viewed as bad news for the economic outlook.

The jobs market likely tightened further

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.