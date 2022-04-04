Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Why Untouched World wants to expand its store footprint amid global uncertainty

4 minutes to read
Untouched World recently won a global award for its efforts towards sustainable fashion. Photo / Supplied

Untouched World recently won a global award for its efforts towards sustainable fashion. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Kiwi merino clothing retailer Untouched World has global ambitions to open retail stores in Australia, Canada, Britain and the United States.

The four-store retail business, which is currently searching for a shop in Auckland shopping

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.