Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: Why the recession might be good news for the housing market

Liam Dann
By
6 mins to read
New Zealand's economy has entered a recession: Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann explains exactly what that means. Video / NZ Herald

Perversely, confirmation that New Zealand slipped into recession in the first quarter is likely to be good news for homeowners, adding weight to the Reserve Bank’s view that interest rates have peaked.

While

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business