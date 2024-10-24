Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why the America’s Cup race shouldn’t be held in New Zealand – Matthew Hooton

By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
New Zealand's reign as masters of highspeed yachting remains intact. Video / TVNZ

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Emirates Team New Zealand were surprised by the turnout and enthusiasm of Kiwi supporters in Barcelona.
  • Valencia is a strong contender to host the 38th America’s Cup in 2027, potentially saving costs.
  • Barcelona faces challenges from new city government and protests against tourism, affecting its hosting prospects.

Matthew Hooton has over 30 years’ experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties and the Mayor of Auckland.

OPINION

If 1am racing in Barcelona made this America’s Cup a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business