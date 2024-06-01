Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why demise of Auckland retailer Smith & Caughey’s was so shocking - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
6 mins to read
Chairman of Smith & Caughey’s, Tony Caughey, speaks to the Herald about the announcement of proposal of the closure of Smith & Caughey's. Video / Ben Dickens

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

OPINION

The demise of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business