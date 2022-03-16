Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Why liquidators want iPredict gamblers to get in touch

4 minutes to read
Former Justice Minister Simon Bridges denied iPredict an exemption from the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act in 2015, saying there was "an opportunity to use the iPredict market to launder illicit funds." Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Justice Minister Simon Bridges denied iPredict an exemption from the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act in 2015, saying there was "an opportunity to use the iPredict market to launder illicit funds." Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

The liquidators of a company affiliated with iPredict - a now-defunct site that let Kiwis bet on political events - are calling on the site's users to get in touch.

It looks like there will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.