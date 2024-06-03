Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why did Waikato economic development agency Te Waka fail?

By
10 mins to read
The country's fourth biggest economic region has lost the agency launched to power up its economy. Will it get another?

The country's fourth biggest economic region has lost the agency launched to power up its economy. Will it get another?

It was determined not to fail as three others had before it, but Waikato economic development agency Te Waka starved to death on a thin gruel of “protection politics”, business apathy and splintered geographic interests.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business