This Ford LTD V8 Crown Limousine was used to drive around former Prime Minister Helen Clark. Photo / Wholesale Motors

Used vehicle dealer Wholesale Motors Christchurch – the company behind former Prime Minister Helen Clark’s Crown limousine $1 reserve auction last month – is in liquidation.

Wholesale Motors Christchurch was placed into liquidation on June 28 following a special resolution of its shareholders. Brenton Hunt of Insolvency Matters was appointed liquidator.

An initial liquidator’s report said the company struggled through the Covid-19 restrictions, and despite an initial pick-up, activity in recent months had significantly slowed putting pressure on working capital.

Wholesale Motors Christchurch was in the news last month after it acquired and listed for sale on Trade Me the Ford LTD Ba V8 Crown limousine used to drive around Helen Clark from 2005 to 2008, while she was Prime Minister.

At the time, dealer principal Tyson Adams said they had received the car as a trade-in on a Jeep Cherokee Hemi V8 sold a month prior.