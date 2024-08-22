Advertisement
Wholesale electricity prices: Is more Govt intervention the solution or the problem? - Philip Barry

By Phil Barry
Director of TDB Advisory·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Lake Onslow, in central Otago, where a government-sponsored pumped hydro scheme project has now been canned.

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Spot prices averaging up to $800/MWh.
  • Lake storage levels are around 50% of what they are normally at this time of year.
  • In the winters of 2017, 2018 and 2020, lake levels were at a similar low level. But weekly prices then didn’t go over $450/MWh.

Philip Barry is a Director of TDB Advisory, an economics and financial advisory firm with clients in the energy and other sectors.

OPINION

New Zealand is currently experiencing high wholesale electricity prices.

