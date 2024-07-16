Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Whole milk powder prices take another hit

NZME.
2 mins to read
Mozzarella prices fell on light volumes. Photo / 123RF

Mozzarella prices fell on light volumes. Photo / 123RF

Global dairy prices have squeezed out a small gain despite whole milk powder taking another hit.

After a 6.9% drop across the board at the last auction, expectations had been for another fall at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business