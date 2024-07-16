Whole milk powder prices take another hit

That’s despite a 1.6% drop for whole milk powder (WMP) – which makes up more than half of the auction by volume and has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price – to US$3,142/MT.

It is now the third consecutive auction WMP prices have dropped, having increased 1.7% at the season’s first auction to US$3,478/MT.

Before the auction, HighGround Dairy’s senior manager of global markets, Stu Davison, said another 3% decline seemed probable.

“Anything less will be impressive.”

ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown also picked WMP prices to ease by about US$100.

Meanwhile, skim milk powder prices, which is the second largest influence on Fonterra’s milk price and makes up about a third of the auction by volume, dropped 1.1% to US$2,566/MT.

Mozzarella decreased 0.8% to $4,225/MT on light volumes.

Lactose also decreased by 0.6% to US$792/MT.

The largest increase was in cheddar, up 6.2% to US$4,217/MT.

Anhydrous milk fat was up 4% to US$6,764/MT, and butter prices also increased 0.8% to $6,606/MT.

Just over 22,954/MT of product was sold across the auction with 174 participating bidders.

Fonterra currently has a forecast farmgate price of between $7.25 and $8.75 a kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), with a midpoint of $8/kgMS for the new season.

Synlait’s forecast base price is also $8/kgMS.

SGX-NZX NZ Milk Price Futures lasted traded at 8.23/kgMS, down from $8.27/kgMS.

-BusinessDesk