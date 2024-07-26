Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Who would want to be a state-owned Government board director? – Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Health Minister Shane Reti speak to media at the Manukau Super Clinic. Photo / Ben Dickens

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Health Minister Shane Reti speak to media at the Manukau Super Clinic. Photo / Ben Dickens

THREE KEY FACTS:

Fran O’Sullivan is a business commentator with more than 40 years’ experience covering markets, politics, foreign affairs and trade. She has written a column for the Business Herald since April 1997 and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business