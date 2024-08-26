Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Who is Pavel Durov, the Russian-born Telegram founder arrested in France?

By Niha Masih
Washington Post·
6 mins to read
Pavel Durov, CEO and co-founder of Telegram, has been arrested in France. Photo / Getty Images

Pavel Durov, CEO and co-founder of Telegram, has been arrested in France. Photo / Getty Images

The detention and arrest in France of Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder and CEO of Telegram, has cast a spotlight on the popular messaging platform and its policies.

French authorities said Monday that he had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business