In 2020, the council issued an abatement notice against the defendants.

In 2023, four charges were subsequently filed in the District Court at Manukau giving the date of the offence as on or about January that year.

However, Davis Stables and Davis argued that the abatement notice issued was invalid because it was directed to a company to cease operating an equestrian activity yet did not specify what the offending activity was, beyond reference to an equestrian centre.

The judge said the case hinged on whether an equestrian centre must be a place used for paid horse riding lessons as well as for training, racing or showing horses competitively.

Davis Stables and Davis applied for charges under the Resource Management Act [RMA] to be dismissed because the use of the land is not an equestrian centre as defined under the Auckland Unitary Plan [AUP].

The abatement notice was invalid and the charges had been laid outside the limitation period under the RMA, Davis Stables and Davis argued.

The council opposed the defendants’ actions in their entirety.

The judge noted that an equestrian centre under the AUP was defined as a facility used for

Paid lessons in horse riding;

Training, racing or showing horses competitively;

Including accessory retail, restaurants and cafes and animal feed lots.

The definition of farming under the AUP included keeping or training horses and facilities to keep or training horses such as arenas, for example for dressage, as well as breeding and stables.

Petrina Stokes, representing the defendants, said equestrian activities were more closely related to rural lifestyle than rural production.

The council had presented sufficient evidence of riding lessons occurring on the property but there was no evidence of “training, racing or showing horses competitively”, she argued.

The council had not presented evidence that any activities of the defendants were open to the public. In particular, she submitted that any evidence of advertising or payments only went so far as to indicate commercial relationships which she said did not amount to being open to the public.

But Auckland Council senior prosecutor Steven Boon submitted a photo taken by an enforcement officer last January showing a whiteboard headed Davis Stables, a website address with a bank account and what appeared to be a list of horses which had work done by a farrier.

Boon also referred to the transcript of an interview with Davis where he acknowledged that riders could use his facilities if they wanted to get their own trainers in.

Boon said that indicated the facility was open to the public and argued it was an equestrian centre.

The judge agreed: “I am satisfied that the nature of the alleged offending in this case, being a use of land or an activity, is of an ongoing nature so as to constitute a continuing offence.”

He noted the case had not gone ahead for a full trial but that he was only dealing with the defendants’ application for a dismissal of charges.

“The defendants’ application for dismissal of the charges is refused,” he said.

