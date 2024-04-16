Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

When will we leave the funk behind? Parnell businesses frustrated by smell

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Cheryl Adamson, general manager of the Parnell Business Association.

Cheryl Adamson, general manager of the Parnell Business Association.

OPINION

More than six long months ago, parts of Parnell were enveloped by an unwelcomed, putrid smell, as a combination of old pipes, intense rainfall and creaking technology resulted in the or Ōrākei main sewer collapse.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business