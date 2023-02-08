Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

What impact will minimum wage hike have on inflation?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
The minimum wage will rise by $1.50 to $22.70 from April 1. Photo / NZME

The minimum wage will rise by $1.50 to $22.70 from April 1. Photo / NZME

The Government is hiking the minimum wage by 7.1 per cent to a level that’s 28.2 per cent higher than it was four years ago.

The minimum wage will rise by $1.50 to $22.70 from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business