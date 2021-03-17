Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

What Fonterra's high milk price will mean for farmers now

5 minutes to read

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell announcing the first half results. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Fonterra enjoyed a 17 per cent lift in its operating earnings over the first half but chief executive Miles Hurrell says high milk prices will make for a challenging second half.

The co-op has forecast

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.