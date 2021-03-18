Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Official Cash Rate

Continuous Disclosure: The media furore over controversial former a2 Milk boss Jayne Hrdlicka

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Photo / File

Photo / File

A sequel to the short but controversial tenure of former a2 Milk chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka has been playing out in the Australian media over how much her former employer, Bain and Co, was paid for consulting services while she was in charge.

The stoush stems from an interview Hrdlicka

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Official Cash Rate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Official Cash Rate