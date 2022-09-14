Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

What Costco Wholesale needs before $100m Kiwi debut

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was given a tour of New Zealand's first Costco today as the members-only megastore prepares to announce an opening date. Video / Carson Bluck

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was given a tour of New Zealand's first Costco today as the members-only megastore prepares to announce an opening date. Video / Carson Bluck

Global discount retailer Costco Wholesale needs two lots of regulatory approvals from two separate statutory authorities before it can open its new $100 million-plus Auckland store later this month.

One approval was yet to be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.