The value of its deposits stayed the same, although customers shifted money from lower-interest earning transaction and savings accounts to high-interest earning term investments.

Westpac increased its profitability, looking at the amount of interest it earned from borrowers relative to the amount it paid to savers. Its net interest margin rose by 4 basis points to 2.17%.

Nonetheless, McGrath said the bank “acted swiftly” to pass falling interest rates on to customers.

“We estimate by the end of the year that more than a quarter of our fixed home loan customers will have rolled onto lower rates, and nearly three-quarters by this time next year,” she said.

Westpac’s non-interest income was also up 7% to $279m, reflecting higher investment income and business fees from increased activity.

Operating expenses rose by 6%, partly reflecting higher wages and salaries and “third-party vendor costs”.

That also reflected an increase in technology investment and amortisation costs, and ongoing costs associated with complying with the Reserve Bank’s outsourcing policy, or its requirement for Westpac’s New Zealand business to be sufficiently separate to its Australian one.

McGrath said she recognised the costs the bank incurred due to scams, calling out the tech giants to do more to help stamp these out.

“We want to see social media companies like Meta and big tech platforms like Google act faster to flag and remove scam content, to help stop scams at their source,” she said.

Westpac said customer losses to fraud and scams fell over the year, despite there being a 12% rise in reported cases.

“Of every $10 of known fraud and scams that touched our systems, we prevented, recovered or reimbursed $9,” McGrath said.

“Scammers aren’t going away, but we’re fighting back with strong investment in monitoring and prevention measures, better industry cooperation and empowering staff to intervene when a customer is trying to make a payment that doesn’t seem right.”

