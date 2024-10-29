Westpac online glitch flares up again for some

Westpac headquarters in Auckland. The bank said the outages were isolated but it was urgently working on a solution. Photo / John Weekes

Glitches with Westpac’s online banking have resurfaced, but the bank says it’s working urgently to fix the problems.

Some customers last week voiced displeasure, with one saying her son was overseas and running out of money.

She said soon after the glitch was fixed on Thursday, it returned.

“All seemed back to normal until yesterday but now he can’t get in again,” she told the Herald today.

“Westpac says it’s just a few overseas customers with the problem, but he’s bumped into several other Kiwis over the past week with the same experience.”