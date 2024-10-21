Advertisement
Westpac online glitch affects some customers

Westpac apologised and said the issue was resolved for most customers but those still affected could contact the bank for help. Photo / John Weekes

A Kiwi mum says her son was running out of money overseas after an online banking glitch.

Westpac said “a small number of customers” experienced issues logging into Westpac One online banking.

A Herald reader yesterday said her son in Europe had been unable to move money around and check balances on either the Westpac app or his laptop for days.

“Been a scary time for him as he was running out of money. Luckily he’s got an independent travel card that I was able to transfer funds onto for him,” she added.

She called the bank on Sunday and said she was told Westpac was aware overseas customers could not log in but her son would have to make a toll call for help.

“In recent days, a small number of customers have experienced issues logging into Westpac One online banking,” a bank spokesman said yesterday afternoon.

“This issue is now resolved for the majority of those customers, however we acknowledge some are still having problems,” he added.

“We know this has been frustrating and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

The bank said customers unable to access Westpac One in New Zealand could phone 0800 400 600.

“Anyone overseas needing support can call us on +64 9 912 8000, or call collect via the international operator in their country.”

