Westpac apologised and said the issue was resolved for most customers but those still affected could contact the bank for help. Photo / John Weekes

A Kiwi mum says her son was running out of money overseas after an online banking glitch.

Westpac said “a small number of customers” experienced issues logging into Westpac One online banking.

A Herald reader yesterday said her son in Europe had been unable to move money around and check balances on either the Westpac app or his laptop for days.

“Been a scary time for him as he was running out of money. Luckily he’s got an independent travel card that I was able to transfer funds onto for him,” she added.

She called the bank on Sunday and said she was told Westpac was aware overseas customers could not log in but her son would have to make a toll call for help.