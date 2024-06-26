Shortt grew up in a normal middle-class environment in Kohimarama. Her mother was a teacher and her father ran a small business.

But when that business ran into difficulties there were some tough times.

“Growing up at home, we were in real financial difficulty,” she recalls. “I remember going up to the dairy, we didn’t have any food in the house. But we had a whole bunch of bottles - I’m showing my age - you know how you could take glass bottles up to the dairy and swap them out for something?

“I remember dinner that night was taking the glass bottles up to the dairy and getting some sausages and the other bits and bobs and that was dinner.”

“There was a sense of knowing that maybe other kids had some more money going on in the household,” she says.

Shortt says her parents shielded her from most of the economic pain but she recalls the emotional stress it caused.

“It’s kind of hard to know when you’re young and growing up exactly what causes what, you know. You listen to your parents talk around the kitchen table and sometimes it’s hard to make heads or tails of it,” she says.

“But the thing that I learned pretty quickly is how destabilizing it is how much emotional pressure and stress comes from money decisions and the things that went from there that happened in our family.

“And so, early on, it was less about what was going on in the economy, or the environment, or the business. And it was a lot more around the emotional impact.”

Shortt loves banking.

“People sometimes look at you a bit sideways. It’s like, you love banking?! And I do, I genuinely do.”

She is aware of the stereotypes, that it is a bit grey and boring, but says it is nothing like that.

“Firstly, I just think about the impact that we can have, you know, powering up economies, helping businesses, helping people through the difficult times, you know, is important.”

She says there’s the innovation and rapid technology that goes to the heart of modern banking. And then there is the politics and public debate about regulation and competition.

While Shortt doesn’t get into the details (the Commerce Commission currently conducting a market study into personal banking, it published its draft report in March)

But she is not shy of making the case for her ASB’ Australian-owned parent company - Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“I think there are some absolute benefits to being owned by large Australian banks and I think those are not well understood,” she says.

“Firstly, accessing capital markets. Because New Zealanders like to borrow more than they save. ASB is going to go offshore and raise billions of dollars in the open markets having the Australian-owned banks behind you is an important dynamic there.”

“That adds real value to the New Zealand marketplace, in my mind. The other thing would be the level of investment that the larger banks can make in Australia means that we get huge benefits of things like cyber security, for example. So we’re able to tap into the technologically amazing capability that I believe has real value.”

“So a lot of benefits, I would say, but bring on the competition.”





