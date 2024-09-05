Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Watchdog prods telcos on coverage maps - and wants exits without penalty

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The telcos say coverage depends on many factors, including what phone a person is using. Photo / Jason Dorday

The telcos say coverage depends on many factors, including what phone a person is using. Photo / Jason Dorday

Phone companies’ coverage maps are not clear enough and too hard to find on their websites, a regulator says.

Customers should also be able to quit their mobile plan without penalty if they find coverage

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business