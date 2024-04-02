Voyager 2023 media awards
Jason Paris interview: One NZ, one year on — and what’s next as his firm teams with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Chris Keall
By
12 mins to read
Did it work? One NZ Jason Paris on the first anniversary of the re-brand from Vodafone NZ. Video / Michael Craig

One NZ chief executive Jason Paris on his company’s hook-up with Elon Musk’s Starlink and whether it will meet a looming deadline; whether he’d be brave enough to host Musk at the service’s launch; the restructure that’s claimed 200 jobs. Plus: A marketing expert gives his verdict on the rebrand.

