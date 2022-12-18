Voyager 2022 media awards
WATCH: Rocket Lab’s first launch from US soil

Chris Keall
By
The launch of the "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" mission will be the first from Rocket Lab's Launch Complext 2, which sits inside Nasa's Wallops Island facility. Photo / Supplied

UPDATE: Rocket put a hold on the countdown at T-15, due to high winds. The launch window will remain open until 2pm NZT.

Rocket Lab is counting down to its first launch from US soil.

