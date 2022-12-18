WATCH: Rocket Lab’s first launch from US soil

The launch of the "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" mission will be the first from Rocket Lab's Launch Complext 2, which sits inside Nasa's Wallops Island facility. Photo / Supplied

UPDATE: Rocket put a hold on the countdown at T-15, due to high winds. The launch window will remain open until 2pm NZT.

Rocket Lab is counting down to its first launch from US soil.

Subject to no further delays, one of the Kiwi-American firm’s Electron rockets will lift off from Launch Complex 2, which sits within Nasa’s Wallops Island facility in Virginia, between 6pm and 8pm on Sunday local time (12pm to 2pm today NZT).

Watch a livestream here.

It will be the first of three launches involving 15 satellites for HawkEye 360, a maker of radio-frequency “geo-analytics” tracking services for military, maritime and border security clients.

The name of the mission, “Virginia is for Launch Lovers” is a play on the state’s tourism slogan, “Virginia is for Lovers” and perhaps a nod to its US$45 million ($70m) in grants toward Rocket Lab’s assembly and launch centre for its much larger Neutron rocket, due in 2024 and will launch exclusively from the US.

An hour before launch, Rocket Lab warned, “Upper-level winds are posing a challenge for tonight’s launch, but we’re proceeding through the count for now.”

