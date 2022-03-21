Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Watch: Max Key moves bungalow to make way for relocated second home

5 minutes to read
Up in the air: relocated bungalow above new foundations. Photo / Max Key

Up in the air: relocated bungalow above new foundations. Photo / Max Key

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

MTK Capital's Max Key has had a 1920s bungalow trucked onto an Owairaka/Mt Albert site to double his investment.

A 22-second sped-up video shows how the original house at the Richardson Rd address was pushed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.