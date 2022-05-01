Watch live: Rocket Lab's Peter Beck speaks to US Business Summit

Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck and Air New Zealand's CEO Greg Foran headline US Business Summit. Video / US Business Summit

Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck and Air New Zealand's CEO Greg Foran headline US Business Summit. Video / US Business Summit

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck is set to speak to the US Business Summit in Auckland.

Beck will discuss how Rocket Lab has helped pave the way for New Zealand businesses to think bigger than our own backyard.

Last year it listed on the Nasdaq Composite Index and has demonstrated that there is nothing holding New Zealand business back from becoming significant global players in new and exciting industries.

The Summit, organised by NZ Inc and the Auckland Business Chamber, will explore the opportunities for Kiwi businesses with America and invites delegates to engage in debate and discussion that will inform them on New Zealand's relationship with the United States.

The event provides an opportunity for senior business and political leaders to network.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a guest speaker, along with Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran and trade and export growth minister Damien O'Connor.

