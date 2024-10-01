Watch: First look inside New World Mt Albert after $6m expansion

New World Mt Albert opens next Tuesday on the site of a shop devastated in last year's Auckland Anniversary weekend floods. Photo / Michael Craig
A $6 million refurbishment and expansion of the former Fresh Collective Alberton has prepared the supermarket for opening as New World Mt Albert next Tuesday, with about 10,000 customer visits a week expected.
Foodstuffs North Island retail and property general manager Lindsay Rowles, property head Nick Hanson and new storeowner Sam Wanklyn showed off the larger store at 1 Alberton Ave off New North Rd.
The 672sq m store was expanded to 844sq m when Foodstuffs agreed to lease the neighbouring S.R. Sal Rose Italian Restaurant & Bar from landlord KT Wang Family Trust.
A wall between the pizza restaurant and the supermarket was knocked down so the popular local supermarket could be expanded.