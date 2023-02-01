The car park outside the New World Fresh Collective was underwater on Wednesday morning. Photo / Michael Craig

The car park outside the New World Fresh Collective was underwater on Wednesday morning. Photo / Michael Craig

A cherished community supermarket damaged in Auckland’s deluge may need a full rebuild before it can reopen, according to a customer update posted on the store’s Facebook page.

It remained closed due to extensive flood damage and would remain shut for the foreseeable future, the Facebook post read.

“[We] have been advised it’s unsafe to re-open the store.

“Building assessments are still being carried out but early indications suggest the store will likely require a full rebuild.”

The owners wrote they were “absolutely gutted”.

“We’ve got a project team exploring all potential options and remain committed to serving the local community of Mt Albert.

“All of our people are safe and being supported through what is a tough time for everyone. Our team are the best and we really appreciate their hard work.”

Loyal customers commenting on the post were saddened by the closure of a supermarket they relied on during Covid-19 restrictions.

“What terrible news - you saw us through a pandemic with your wonderful staff always making our day a little brighter,” one female customer said.





New World Fresh Collective and The Little French Cafe Mt Albert were broken into by thieves in January. Photo / Supplied

The Mt Albert supermarket was robbed earlier this year, by thieves who threw a tyre iron through the front entrance of the neighbouring cafe.

Another New World supermarket in Auckland’s Newmarket was damaged in the floods, however, was able to reopen on Tuesday morning.

Foodstuffs North Island’s largest store Pak’nSave Wairau remained closed following flooding on Friday evening.

In an update to customers on Tuesday, a Foodstuffs spokeswoman said it could not reach its Four Square Coromandel store due to the closure of State Highway 25, and other options to replenish the store were being explored.

The spokeswoman said there had been no evidence of panic buying in Auckland and it had plenty of stock in reserve at its distribution centre.

The area surrounding Pak'n'Save Wairau Park in Glenfield flooded again on Wednesday morning. Photo / Brett Phibbs







