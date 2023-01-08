Thieves throw tyre iron through store window in early morning burglary

What’s in store ahead of Cyclone Hale, the new Covid variant concerning experts and strong quake hits Vanuatu in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Mt Albert cafe and a supermarket are the latest victims of break-ins this morning.

Around 5.17am, police received a report of two people attempting to force entry through a storefront on Alberton Ave, Mt Albert.

“The pair allegedly also broke a window of a cafe next door on New North Rd. Police attended, but the offenders had left,” a spokesperson said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders and determine if anything was stolen.”

New World Fresh Collective and The Little French Cafe Mt Albert were broken into by thieves this morning. Photo / Supplied

Little French Cafe Mt Albert’s manager told the Herald a staff member was opening the store around 5am when she noticed commotion outside which was unusual.

“She went outside to check and saw the thieves. She got scared and ran inside and locked herself in the back kitchen.

“The thief wanted to scare her so they threw something at her through the window.”

Thieves use tyre iron to break into two shops in Mt Albert, Auckland this morning. Photo / Supplied

“It has been happening more and more in our neighbourhood nowadays,” the manager said.

“The New World Fresh Collective next door was also broken into they stole some wine and candies.”







