Want free healthcare or petrol with your job? Kiwi overhauls employee benefits platform to ditch clunky reimbursements

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Extraordinary’s CEO and founder, Steve Zinsli.

Reimbursing is cumbersome. Ask anyone who’s moved cities for work and as they’re biting their nails weeks later gets told by the person in accounts, “The wheels move slowly here”. Or ask Steve Zinsli.

He thinks the way companies reimburse is often so bad, he set up his own platform.

