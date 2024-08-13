Wall St up as producer prices data boosts rate cut bets

Central banks are preparing to cut rates - is our economy ready for it? Video/ Carson Bluck

US indexes have closed up and hit a near two-week high after softer producer prices data reinforced bets of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

US producer prices increased less than expected in July as a rise in the cost of goods was tempered by cheaper services, indicating that inflation continued to moderate.

In the 12 months to the end of July, the PPI increased 2.2% after climbing 2.7% in June.

Investors await all-important consumer-price figures for July on Wednesday, US time, and retail sales data on Thursday to firm bets on an aggressive rate cut by the US central bank.

“The core PPI number furthers the narrative that the Fed has done an excellent job of keeping inflation relatively under control and that the more likely move is going to be a rate cut sooner rather than later,” said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities.