Unwind incoming: How low will interest rates go?

The two-year swap rate - which influenced interest rates - recently hit a two-year low, according to Kiwibank economists, leading major banks to lower retail rates.

“The market is obviously running well ahead of them [the RBNZ], because what the market sees is that the economy is hitting a wall, unemployment’s going to go up very quickly, inflation’s gonna come down very quickly.”

In the past five years, the Official Cash Rate picked by the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee has gone from 1.75% in 2019, down to a record low 0.25% in 2020, then incrementally hiked up to 5.5% where it had stayed for more than a year.

The wholesale market was pricing the OCR would drop to a low of 3.75% over the next year.

Keane expected it would fall further than that, to between 3% and 3.25%.

“But there’s some risk that it could end up higher than that because as the world changes, and it is changing, we don’t know what’s going to happen with future trade agreements and the US view of how it wants to trade with the world.”

While the market was pricing in cuts to commence as soon as this month, Keane thought that was less likely.

His forecast was for a later, larger cut of 0.5% at the November RBNZ announcement.

While the headline rate of annual consumer price inflation was now 3.3% - down from the 7.3% seen in 2022 - it was not yet within comfort range, Keane said.

“It’s not just about getting to 2[%] and then bouncing off it, it’s about getting to 2 and staying there.”

